Indica

Conspiracy Kush Wax 1g

by West Edison

About this strain

Conspiracy Kush

Conspiracy Kush

Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.