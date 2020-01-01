 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cookie Breath CO2 Oil 1g

by West Edison

Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss.

Cookie Breath

Cookie Breath

Cookie Breath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 30% THC.  

About this brand

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.