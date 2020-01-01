 Loading…

Sativa

Ghost Train Haze Wax 1g

by West Edison

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.