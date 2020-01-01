 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Glueball House Wax 1g

by West Edison

West Edison Concentrates Solvent Glueball House Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Glueball

Glueball

Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.

 

About this brand

West Edison Logo
At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.