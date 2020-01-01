 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grateful Puff Shatter 1g

by West Edison

West Edison Concentrates Solvent Grateful Puff Shatter 1g

Grateful Breath X Cherry Puff. Indica dominant hybrid that tastes liker sweet berries, spicy pine, and muddled cherries. The scent is pine trees and fresh earth, with a spicy, herbed berry undertone. Buds are round with skinny amber hairs and thick matching trichomes. It can treat headaches, depression, stress, and eye pressure. Grateful Puff cannabis strain is best for evening usage. Grateful Puff cannabis strain's high starts with a mental lift that creates a head tingle.

About this brand

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.