  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Island Sweet Skunk Shatter 1g
Sativa

Island Sweet Skunk Shatter 1g

by West Edison

About this product

About this strain

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

About this brand

West Edison Logo
At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.