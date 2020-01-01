 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Diesel Shatter 1g

by West Edison

West Edison Concentrates Solvent Lemon Diesel Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010. 

About this brand

West Edison Logo
At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.