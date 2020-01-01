 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sour Strawberry Budder 1g

by West Edison

West Edison Concentrates Solvent Sour Strawberry Budder 1g

About this product

Sour Strawberry

Sour Strawberry

Sour Strawberry

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.

West Edison

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.