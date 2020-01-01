 Loading…

Space Face Wax 1g

by West Edison

About this product

About this strain

Space Face

Coming from Portland, OR’s Archive Seed Bank, Space Face is an indica-dominant strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Face Off OG, creating a pungent and powerful kush. Its dense buds give off sweet scents mixed with pine. It tends to start off as a cerebral, euphoric high, but will eventually work its way down into your body for full relaxation. Deep green nugs have dark orange hairs, with trichomes that have an amber hue. Space Face is noted for helping with chronic pain, depression, and insomnia. Be careful with this one—too many tokes and you’ll be stuck on the couch for the rest of the night. 

About this brand

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.