  5. Star Killer Budder 1g

Star Killer Budder 1g

by West Edison

West Edison Concentrates Solvent Star Killer Budder 1g

Star Killer

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.