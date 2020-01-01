 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunset Haze Shatter 1g

by West Edison

West Edison Concentrates Solvent Sunset Haze Shatter 1g

Sunset Haze

Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.

About this brand

At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.