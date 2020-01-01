 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sweet Skunk Shatter 1g

Sweet Skunk Shatter 1g

by West Edison

Write a review
West Edison Concentrates Solvent Sweet Skunk Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Skunk

Sweet Skunk

Sweet Skunk is the supposed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk. This pairing of opposites creates a potent hybrid strain with a strong cerebral bent while offering mid-level body effects. The aroma is a mixture of pine, spice, citrus, and a chemically aftertaste that speaks to the strain’s name. Due to the Sweet Skunk’s powerful head high, consumers of all experience levels should mind their dosage.    

About this brand

West Edison Logo
At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.