 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Triangle Kush Wax 1g
Indica

Triangle Kush Wax 1g

by West Edison

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

About this brand

West Edison Logo
At West Edison we strive to produce the most flavorful and potent concentrates possible. We operate in one of the most technologically advanced labs in Colorado. We inspect, evaluate, and test all of our concentrates we make to insure the highest quality & efficacy. Whether you’re an experienced dabber or brand new to concentrates, West Edison has a product to suit all of you needs.