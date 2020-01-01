 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Black Cherry Cheesecake 2-pack Pre-rolls .5g

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

About this product

About this strain

Black Cherry Cheesecake

Black Cherry Cheesecake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Thought to have originated in Southern Oregon from an unknown breeder, Black Cherry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant hybrid that supposedly crosses Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. These large, pink-tinged purple flowers smell like cherries and sugar, and possess a flavor that is aptly described by the name. Black Cherry Cheesecake leaves users relatively clear-headed while providing strong, sedating body sensations that can make motivation difficult. 

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.