Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g (2 Pack)

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.