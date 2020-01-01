Caramelo Pre-Roll 1g (2 Pack)
by Western Cultured by Hannah IndustriesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Caramelo Pre-Roll 1g (2 Pack) by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Caramelo
The breeders at Delicious Seeds continue to live up to their name with this flavorful 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid they call Caramelo. Caramelo is derived from the Lavender family, inheriting that signature floral aroma with accents of sweet and spicy fruit. Though made famous by its complex terpene profile, consumers also appreciate Caramelo for its lightweight uplifting effects that promote energy alongside potent symptom relief.