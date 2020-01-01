 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Death Star CO2 Cartridge

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Concentrates Cartridges Death Star CO2 Cartridge

Death Star CO2 Cartridge by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

About this strain

Death Star

Death Star
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.