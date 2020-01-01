 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutch Treat

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Cannabis Flower Dutch Treat

About this product

Name hails from Amsterdam but it's been a popular strain in the PNW and Alaska for decades. Due to it's heritage the phenotypes can vary from being Indica to Sativa Dominant, our phenotype is sativa dominant with conical buds. Smells intensely of pine and ripe fruits with hints of lime and eucalyptus. Uplifting and creative high, good for day time activities as long as you can handle the strong psychoactive effects.

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.