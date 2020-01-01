Lemon Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
About this product
Lemon Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
About this strain
Lemon Cheesecake
Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake, a.k.a. Lemon Cheese, is a cross of Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.