  Mother Tongue Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Mother Tongue Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Mac Daddy x Blue Dream

About this product

Mac Daddy x Blue Dream

About this strain

Mother Tongue

Mother Tongue is a vibrant 70/30 sativa-dominant strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Afgooey, Watermelon OG, and JOG Kush, Mother Tongue exhibits a wide range of flavors from sweet melons and berry to spicy, earthy coffee with hints of citrus. Bright hues of red, pink, and purple stretch from the buds to the leaf tips in an inviting display of color. A perfect daytime companion for productivity, Mother Tongue provides a clear-headed and thoughtful buzz coupled with deep physical relaxation. 

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.