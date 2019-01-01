 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mr. Nice Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack

by Western Cultured

Western Cultured Cannabis Pre-rolls Mr. Nice Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack

About this product

Mr. Nice Pre-Rolls 0.5g 2-pack by Western Cultured

About this strain

Mr. Nice

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mr. Nice is a cross between the legendary G13 strain and the Hash Plant. Previously unavailable since the '80s, Sensi Seed Bank has put this strain on the market again. It's named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". This indica-dominant plant has extremely dense buds with a sweet smell. Mr. Nice will creep up and provide you with a strong, mellow high.

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.