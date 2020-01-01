 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Permafrost

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Permafrost, bred by Rogue Buds, is a sativa-dominant hybrid named for its frosty coat of crystal trichomes and fresh pine aroma. While some believe Permafrost to be the love child of Trainwreck and White Widow, others claim it comes from Kali Mist and Trinity Snow. Permafrost’s relaxing effects are balanced between mind and body. Larger doses demonstrate the strain’s potency: as sensory detail peaks, attention becomes transfixed, and a full-body calm takes over. For this reason, Permafrost may help patients treating ADD/ADHD and anxiety symptoms, and others have reported its success in treating arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders. 

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.