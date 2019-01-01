 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Cheddar Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

by Western Cultured

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Purple Cheddar

Purple Cheddar is the caved-aged cross of Cheese and Grandaddy Purple. This strain packs pungent, earthy dimensions that linger on the tongue after combustion and offers a nearly instant euphoria. Tertiary effects gently creep over the body and mind, allowing the consumer to stay happy, heady, and functional while indulging in a mid-level relaxation. This strain may lean more toward sedation with continued use, but can be utilized for stress relief, for mild aches and pain, and an general mood elevation.  

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.