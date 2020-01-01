 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Frost Pre-Rolls 7g 14-pack

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

About this product

About this strain

Purple Frost

Purple Frost is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Resin Snob and produced by Samadhi Farms. This pungent cross of Obama Kush and Skunk #1 offers consumers a bouquet of diesel fuel, spices, and a round, earthy undertone. The strain’s effects are relaxing and peaceful, helping consumers shrug off stress and unwind after a long day. Purple Frost stays true to its name with buds coated in frosty trichomes atop dark purple foliage. These chill effects make it a perfect choice for consumers seeking to abate anxiety while donning a stoney glow. 

About this brand

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Logo
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.