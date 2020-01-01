Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Shurman #7 by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Shurman by Solstice won Best CBD Flower at the 2017 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s highest THC strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a surprisingly robust terpene profile for a CBD-dominant strain, Shurman expresses sweet and savory notes that coat the palate. Shurman has a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio and was named after the cofounder's dog, friend, and companion, Shurman.