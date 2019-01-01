 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Illuminating Massage Oil 200 mg CBD

by White Fox Medicinals

$52.00MSRP

About this product

awaken higher insight enliven your dreams relax the muscles inspire your desires honor your body inspire your sexuality aphrodisiac enhance your stamina TOTEM: The crow has the ability to move between the spirit world and this world, bringing us endless information and wisdom. Allow the crow to touch your inner desires deeply and bring you wisdom from another dimension while you immerse your skin in this healing oil. INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil,* Jojoba Oil*, Almond Oil*, Full Spectrum CBD, Sandalwood*, Peppermint*, Arnica*, Maca*, Cocoa* (* indicates Organic)

About this brand

Full Spectrum CBD products alchemized with other herbs for specific effects leading to whole body health and wellness!