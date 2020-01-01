 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Legendary 1:1 CBD/THC Ayurvedic Vape

by White Fox Medicinals

White Fox Medicinals Vaping Vape Pens Legendary 1:1 CBD/THC Ayurvedic Vape
$36.00MSRP

LEGENDARY $42 2,000 YEAR OLD ANCIENT AYURVEDIC FORMULATION TO INCREASE YOUR SEXUAL ENERGY AND SENSITIVITY FOR MEN LION SYMBOLISM An awakened Lion leads with his heart, guides those around him to next levels of living while fully expressing his strength, vitality and legendary sexual performance inspiring all those around to open to the beauty of being awake. INGREDIENTS: Cannabis Oil Organic flax seed, ashwagandha root, safed musali root, saffron, cinnamon bark, cardamom seed, rosemary, tribulus terrestris mixed with limonene terpene THC/CBD 1:1 APPLICATION: Vape anytime for an uplifting aphrodisiac effect, increase in stamina and enhancement of sensual sensitives. Specifically designed for men.

Full Spectrum CBD products alchemized with other herbs for specific effects leading to whole body health and wellness!