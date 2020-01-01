About this product

MYSTIC DREAMS $35 2,000 YEAR OLD ANCIENT AYURVEDIC FORMULATION TO GIVE YOU DREAMS WHITE BUFFALO SYMBOLISM As a mystical dream portal, this white buffalo skull represents the steadfast movement into other worlds as we sleep. Allow white buffalo to take you places in your heart ready to be awakened. INGREDIENTS: Cannabis oil, Organic Flax seed, organic valerian wallichi root, organic nutmeg seed, organic celastrus paniculatatus fruit, organic bacopa monnieri leaf, organic cyperus rotundus rhizome and organic gotu kola leaf mixed with THC/CBD 1:3 APPLICATION: Vape in the evenings to induce relaxation and enhance the lucid dream state.