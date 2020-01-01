About this product

This salve also works as an antimicrobial so use on cuts and scrapes of skin conditions, you'll feel the magic in minutes! TOTEM: The owl swoops in feet first and takes away what no longer serves us. Release to the owl what is holding you back and prepare to enter into your full potential. INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut Oil*, Full Spectrum CBD, Willow Bark*, Chamomile*, Arnica*, Peppermint*, Lavender*, Aloe*, Helichrysum*, Bees Wax* (* indicates Organic)