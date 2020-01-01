 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Repair Remedy 200mg CBD

by White Fox Medicinals

White Fox Medicinals Hemp CBD Beauty Repair Remedy 200mg CBD
$48.00MSRP

About this product

This salve also works as an antimicrobial so use on cuts and scrapes of skin conditions, you'll feel the magic in minutes! TOTEM: The owl swoops in feet first and takes away what no longer serves us. Release to the owl what is holding you back and prepare to enter into your full potential. INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut Oil*, Full Spectrum CBD, Willow Bark*, Chamomile*, Arnica*, Peppermint*, Lavender*, Aloe*, Helichrysum*, Bees Wax* (* indicates Organic)

About this brand

Full Spectrum CBD products alchemized with other herbs for specific effects leading to whole body health and wellness!