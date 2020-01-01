 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Resonance 600 mg CBD in Organic MCT oil

by White Fox Medicinals

$65.00MSRP

About this product

We offer you our first tincture with Full Spectrum CBD and Organic MCT oil to Resonate you with your highest potential. Allow the aches and pains to melt away as this high full spectrum dose of CBD enters your body and removes the inflammation, pain and soreness while assisting your body in healing itself. It's time to resonate at your highest potential. Take daily to reduce any pain or inflammation, this medicine is great for any post traumatic events.

About this brand

White Fox Medicinals Logo
Full Spectrum CBD products alchemized with other herbs for specific effects leading to whole body health and wellness!