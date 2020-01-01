About this product

This Tincture is the vibrational offering from Samuel Valensky, a medicine man who shares his medicine through his jewelry art. We have aligned this formula to offer his medicine to you via a tincture to gift YOU the vibration of a sacred meditational experience through Honey Bee magic. Ingredients: Organic MCT oil, Organic Lavender, Bee Pollen, Full Spectrum CBD, Manuka Honey and Vanilla Beans 300mg CBD 30ml Tincture Bee Totem: Creating Beautiful Art with Every Motion takes focus and drive, rest and relaxation fuels these moments! Allow the balance of work and play to align while you just BEE. To check out more amazing work from Samuel Valensky and wear his art medicine head to www.samuelvalenskyjewelry.com