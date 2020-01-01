 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Tranquility 300 mg CBD Tincture

Tranquility 300 mg CBD Tincture

by White Fox Medicinals

White Fox Medicinals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Tranquility 300 mg CBD Tincture
$55.00MSRP

About this product

Relax into that serene part of your life with the assistance of our very special Tranquility formula ready to unwind any anxiety, ease physical tension, uplift depression and become your most favorite sleep aid. Our Full Spectrum CBD will unwind your bodies inflammation response while the array of other organic herbs will relax the nervous system, enhance happy thoughts, assist in deep restful sleep and create an overall wellness you'll love! Effects are felt in 15-20 minutes, enjoy the calm this magical alchemy brings! TOTEM: The whale moves with grace, intentionally creating flow through life. Relaxing more and more with every motion, allow whale’s playfulness to bring you back to a balanced and graceful state. INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil*, Kava Kava*, Skull Cap*, Vanilla Beans*, Chamomile*, Full Spectrum CBD (* indicates Organic)

About this brand

Full Spectrum CBD products alchemized with other herbs for specific effects leading to whole body health and wellness!