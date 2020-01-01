 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Untamed 1:1 CBD/THC Ancient Ayurvedic Vape

Untamed 1:1 CBD/THC Ancient Ayurvedic Vape

by White Fox Medicinals

$36.00MSRP

About this product

UNTAMED $36 2,000 YEAR OLD ANCIENT AYURVEDIC FORMULATION TO INCREASE YOUR SEXUAL ENERGY AND SENSITIVITY FOR WOMAN WILD HORSE SYMBOLISM Strong, sexy and free to the core a wild horse is has the enchanting ability to captivate the creative spirit and express what is truly desired from within. Allow this untamed horse to guide you to your greatest sexual expression and unbridled passion. INGREDIENTS: Cannabis Oil, Organic Flax seed, ashwaganda root, tribulus terrestris, shatavari root, mucuna seed, nutmeg seed, anantmul root, star anise fruit, peppermint leaf, fennel mixed with limonene terpene THC/CBD 1:1 APPLICATION: Vape anytime for an uplifting aphrodisiac effect, increase in stamina and enhancement of sensual sensitives. Specifically designed for woman.

About this brand

Full Spectrum CBD products alchemized with other herbs for specific effects leading to whole body health and wellness!