Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 .3g
$35.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blue J is a cross of TGA Subcool’s Jillybean and Oregon Blue by Heroes of The Farm. Raised by Geek Farms, this potent cross combines exceptionally flavorful West Coast genetics to create a unique strain with robust and stable attributes. It boasts a freshly baked blueberry muffin aroma that fills the room with sweet, herbaceous smoke. Blue J is a solid option for cannabis consumers looking to stimulate their appetite and invigorate their mind.