  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bob Sagat Live Resin Diamonds 1g

Bob Sagat Live Resin Diamonds 1g

by White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Bob Sagat Live Resin Diamonds 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Bob Saget

Bob Saget

Bob Saget is a stimulating sativa that won 2nd place at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. This addled comedian gets the heart pumping, stimulating the consumer to the point of agitation. But fear not, the energy subsides and settles into an uplifted, cerebral haze that is lucid, yet spacey. As this strong sativa fades, expect a stoney crash that represents Saget’s latent Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Afghani genetics. 

About this brand

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.