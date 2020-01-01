 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Duct Tape | Live Resin | Sugar Sauce

by White Label Extracts

About this product

Duct Tape | Live Resin | Sugar Sauce by White Label Extracts

About this strain

Duct Tape

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

About this brand

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.