  5. Elm3r's Glue Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by White Label Extracts

5.01
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Elm3r's Glue Cured Resin Cartridge 1g by White Label Extracts

1 customer review

Hondo13

This stuff is just amazing!!!!!! Taste's awesome the terms are delicious. The high is wonderful. A nice relaxing stoney happy high. Good pain relief with this. The name is right on point it will glue you down in a good way.

About this strain

Elmer's Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Elmer’s Glue by Relentless Genetics is an embellishment of the potent and famous Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and The White, and it is considered by some to be an improvement on GG4’s flavor and trichome production. Elmer’s Glue retains the sharp pine, astringent, and fuel aromas of its dominant parent while expressing more subtle sweet, earthy notes on the exhale. Beyond this strain’s incredible trichome coverage, the height, yield, and flowering time are relatively average. 

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.