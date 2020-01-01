 Loading…
  False Teeth Cartridge 0.5g
False Teeth Cartridge 0.5g

by White Label Extracts

False Teeth

False Teeth

False Teeth

False Teeth is another Dungeons Vault Genetics strain with Grandpa's Breath genes. It combines Candyland V2, which is a cross of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple, with the pungent terpenes of Grandpa's Breath. This indica-dominant hybrid is a prodigious resin producer and emits fruity, earthy sweetness. Although False Teeth yields an average crop, the potent, sticky buds more than make up for its lack of weight. Enjoy this strain into the evening to maximize its relaxing effects.  

White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.