  5. Golden Lemons | Cured Resin | Honeycomb Crumble

Golden Lemons | Cured Resin | Honeycomb Crumble

by White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Golden Lemons | Cured Resin | Honeycomb Crumble
White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Golden Lemons | Cured Resin | Honeycomb Crumble

About this product

Golden Lemons | Cured Resin | Honeycomb Crumble by White Label Extracts

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

About this brand

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.