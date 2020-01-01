Guava Live Resin | Sugar Sauce
About this product
THC: 66.41% | CBD: <LOQ Total Cannabinoids: 78.24% Total Terpenes: 6.94%
About this strain
Guava
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.