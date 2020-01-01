 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Headbanger #7 Sauce 1g
Hybrid

Headbanger #7 Sauce 1g

by White Label Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Headbanger

Headbanger
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.