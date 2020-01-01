Jack's Cleaner Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g
Cultivated by Rogue Farmer
Jack's Cleaner
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the high potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.