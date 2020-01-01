Josh D. OG | Sugar Sauce
by White Label ExtractsWrite a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 62.46% | CBD: 0.14% Total Cannabinoids: 74.93% Total Terpenes: 7.90%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Josh D OG
Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.