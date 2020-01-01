 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Juicy Fruit Shatter 1g

by White Label Extracts

About this strain

Juicy Fruit

Juicy Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Also known as Fruity Juice, this cannabis strain was developed by Sensi Seeds. Crossed with pure Afghani indica and pure Thai sativa, Juicy Fruit is a large-leafed, thick-stemmed plant with colors of green and purple. Once broken up, colors of lavender, orange, and amber-purple float throughout the trichome heads and into the stems. Flowering time is approximately 7-9 weeks, with a THC level measuring about 15-20%. Smells are described as ranging from tangy and sweet, sort of like fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. The effects begin with a dizzy, light-headed feeling and can last up to 3 hours. 

About this brand

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.