Lemon Grass | Pull-N-Snap
About this product
THC: 68.39% | CBD: 0.16% Total Cannabinoids: 79.65% Total Terpenes: 5.57%
About this strain
Lemongrass
Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.