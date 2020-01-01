Lemon Haze | Pull 'N' Snap
by White Label ExtractsWrite a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 66.44% | CBD: 0.17% Total Cannabinoids: 81.15% Total Terpenes: 5.00%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.