 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mandarina Kush #5 Cured Resin | Cartridge (0.5g)

Mandarina Kush #5 Cured Resin | Cartridge (0.5g)

by White Label Extracts

Write a review
White Label Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Mandarina Kush #5 Cured Resin | Cartridge (0.5g)

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC: 68.51% | CBD: 0.17% Total Cannabinoids: 74.55% Total Terpenes: 6.43%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.