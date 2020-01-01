 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mob Boss Shatter 1g

by White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Mob Boss Shatter 1g

About this product

Mob Boss Shatter 1g by White Label Extracts

About this strain

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss’ intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.