Mochi | Cured Resin | Sugar Sauce

by White Label Extracts

White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Mochi | Cured Resin | Sugar Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Applegate River Roots THC: 63.71% CBD: 0.16% TERPS: 11.88%

About this strain

Mochi

Mochi

Mochi is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors inlcuding purple, jade and bright red. Mochi is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. This strain is bred by Sherbinski.

About this brand

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.