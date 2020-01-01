Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cultivated by Applegate River Roots
Be the first to review this product.
Nice Cherry is an indica-dominant strain that captures the flavorful qualities of its Cherry parent and the relaxing attributes of Mr. Nice. With an aroma of sweet skunk, pine, and berry, Nice Cherry delivers a rush of cerebral energy that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. It’ll also bring an edge back to your appetite while providing focus to keep you productive.